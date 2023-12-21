CYRUS COLLEY SURGES IN COMMUNITY SUPPORT FOR DOUGLAS COUNTY SHERIFF BID

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Cyrus Colley gains momentum in hotly contested race for Douglas County Sheriff

- Margie JohnsonDOUGLASVILLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Cyrus Colley entered the race for Douglas County Sheriff proclaiming that there were "Deep seeded elements of the community screaming for change and who wanted a new Sheriff to take the county in a completely different direction." But at the time, it was difficult to know how true that may have been. After a relatively short period of time since his announcement for the post, it appears as if the proof is in the pudding.Colley's level of engagement in Douglas County and his promise for bold leadership that will partner with every segment of the community, as he states "From both sides of the tracks" is resonating with Douglas County residents and it shows. From community events, listening parties, and local business venues, to more intimate one on ones and larger functions, Colley and his plan to take the Sheriff's Office in a completely new direction with new initiatives, greater technology, fresh ideas, lower crime and more resources for his staff is the talk of the town.Cyrus Colley will be the one to watch in the upcoming race in 2024 and the momentum is already starting to shift in his direction."This is the exact kind of fresh new leadership the county has been dying for and it's time to give someone else a chance" said Douglas County resident Margie Johnson. "I just moved here but most of my family has lived here since forever. I grew up here and spend a lot of my time here and we're all very unhappy with how Douglas County has turned out the last few years. All the shootings and lack of things for the kids to do is shameful. Crime is out of control. When are we going to try something different?” She asks.“Us older people can't just hang on to these positions forever, it's time to make room for new ideas, and for the next generation to take over and do good for our county. And I believe that Colley's the one to do it. Everyone I talk to who meets him, loves the guy - he represents our future and we're all supporting him 100%”. She went on to say.The buzz is real and the race, once considered a shoo-in for the incumbent, is now hotly contested on all fronts as the community continues to lean in on Colley's platform and what he plans to do after becoming the Sheriff of Douglas County, Georgia.Click here to learn how - For the great people of Douglas County, "Change is in the air".

