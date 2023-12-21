Forsyte I.T. Solutions Is A Proud Participant In The Microsoft Security Copilot Partner Private Preview

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Forsyte I.T. Solutions today announced its participation in the Microsoft Security Copilot Partner Private Preview . Forsyte I.T. Solutions was selected based on their proven experience with Microsoft Security technologies, willingness to explore and provide feedback on cutting edge functionality, and close relationship with Microsoft.



“In the context of security, AI's impact is likely to be profound, tilting the scales in favor of defenders and empowering organizations to defend at machine speed. At Microsoft, we are privileged to have a leading role in advancing AI innovation, and we are so grateful to our incredible ecosystem of partners, whose mission-driven work is critical to helping customers secure their organizations and confidently bring the many benefits of AI into their environments.” said Vasu Jakkal, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Security.



Forsyte I.T. Solutions is working with Microsoft product teams to help shape Security Copilot product development in several ways, including validation and refinement of new and upcoming scenarios, providing feedback on product development and operations to be incorporated into future product releases, and validation and feedback of APIs to assist with Security Copilot extensibility.



“Security Copilot is an absolute game changer for Forsyte. It will allow us to provide a quicker, more reliable and more robust service to our Guardian 365 customers. Understand what we're seeing today with Security Copilot is only the beginning. How we use Security Copilot and how Microsoft enhances it will change the future narrative to where we're proactively supporting our customers.” said Chuck McBride, CEO, Forsyte I.T. Solutions.



Security Copilot is the first AI-powered security product that enables security professionals to respond to threats quickly, process signals at machine speed, and assess risk exposure in minutes. It combines an advanced large language model (LLM) with a security-specific model that is informed by Microsoft's unique global threat intelligence and more than 65 trillion daily signals.



About Forsyte I.T. Solutions:



Forsyte I.T. Solutions empowers organizations with proactive, aggressive, and customizable managed security services backed by an industry-leading team, tools, and technology to stay ahead of what's next. We offer the support you want with the team you need and empower organizations with managed security services in anticipation of what's next.



