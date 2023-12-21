Lowe's Guardian Angel Expands Reach And Impact Through Strategic Acquisition Of Care Wind Place In Macon, Georgia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lowe's Guardian Angel's successful acquisition of Care Wind Place broadens its care for developmentally disabled, senior citizens and veterans.

- Alonzo Ford, CEO, Lowe's Guardian AngelsATLANTA, GA, US, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- As part of a major strategic move, Lowe's Guardian Angel today announced the successful acquisition of Care Wind Place in Macon, Georgia, strengthening the company's role as one of the Southeast's providers of world class professional, comprehensive, and quality care for developmentally disabled , senior citizens and veterans .The acquisition expands Lowe's Guardian Angel from 45 to over 80 employees and 50 new clients. With the inclusion of Care Wind Place in Macon, Georgia, LGA is now poised to serve communities in other parts of the state, contributing to the organization's broader mission of making a positive impact on a larger scale. The company secured financing from the Small Business Administration (SBA)."This acquisition is a testament to Lowe's Guardian Angel's dedication to our mission of enhancing 10,000 lives,” said Alonzo Ford, the organization's CEO.“We are not just expanding our business. We are expanding our ability to make a positive difference in the communities we serve. This is a significant step forward, and we are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead."Elaina Ford, Lowe's Guardian Angel's vice president of operations, has served as the integration and administration leader, working closely with team member, Jasmine Hawkins, who played a pivotal role as the point person for the extensive due diligence efforts. The acquisition was a complex process, faced with numerous challenges, and almost reached the brink of collapse on multiple occasions.Elaina Ford's expertise in operations and administration played a crucial role in navigating the intricacies of integrating Care Wind Place into the Lowe's Guardian Angel family. Her leadership ensured a smooth transition and effective collaboration between the two organizations.Jasmine Hawkins, spearheading the due diligence efforts, showcased exceptional dedication and resilience. Her meticulous attention to detail and strategic approach were instrumental in overcoming obstacles and ensuring that the deal moved forward despite the complexities involved.Alonzo Ford added, "This acquisition was not without its challenges, and there were moments when it seemed insurmountable. Elaina Ford's leadership in integration and administration, along with Jasmine Hawkins' diligence in due diligence, were indispensable in steering us through the complexities of the deal.”As part of the acquisition, Alexis Thompson, Care Wind Place's program director, will play a key role in binding the old organization with the new, ensuring continuity in essential programs and maintaining the high standards of service.“Alexis Thompson, our key program director, remains an essential figure, bridging the legacy with the future," Ford says.To learn more about Lowe's Guardian Angel, go to . For media inquiries, please contact, Neil Foote, Foote Communications, ..., 214-448-3765.About Lowe's Guardian AngelLowe's Guardian Angel, founded in 2005, provides world class professional, comprehensive, world class, dependable and compassionate care for developmentally disabled, senior citizens and veterans. As premier provider in the Southeast US, it is dedicated to ensuring that its residents enjoy a high quality of life for our Individuals, eagerly looking forward to each new day. Windy Lowe was inspired by her mother, Lucy Brown, who ran Brown's Rest Home, which provided care for the elderly and disabled. After a successful career in the corporate world, Lowe started Lowe's Guardian Angel (LGA) in Atlanta with her husband First Sergeant (retired) Glenn Lowe and her sons, Alonzo Q. Ford, and Antwaun G. Lowe. In 2021, when Windy and Glenn retired, Alonzo became the organization's CEO. Learn more at the company's website, Lowe's Guardian Angel, .###

