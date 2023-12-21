7X24 Exchange DC Chapter Uplifts Local Charities For The Holidays

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A glimpse at the wide range of holiday activities enjoyed by the 7x24 Exchange DC Chapter.

Santa Claus paid the 7x24 Exchange DC Chapter Holiday Party a visit, and helped collect toys and gift cards for area charities.

The 7x24 Exchange DC Chapter provides an educational forum bringing together Information Services/Technology and Facilities/Engineering/Real Estate of organizations to promote better understanding of the design, implementation and management issues involv

The Chapter provided material gifts, hundreds of hours of volunteer time, and financial support to a wide range of nonprofits that serve Northern Virginians.

- DC Chapter President Karen PetersburgLEESBURG, VA, USA, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The 7x24 Exchange Washington DC Chapter ended the year on a high note as they provided material gifts, hundreds of hours of volunteer time, and financial support to a wide range of local nonprofits that serve the Northern Virginia community.7×24 Exchange International provides continuing education and professional networking for mission-critical industries like data centers. The DC Chapter is naturally one of the strongest in the U.S., being in the heart of Data Center Alley, with professional networking and charitable fundraising initiatives throughout the year.Several of the DC Chapter's events, including the International Data Center Day Cloud Run 5k and the Annual Golf Tournament, helped raise substantial funding to support the chapter's year-end charitable efforts.The DC Chapter maintains long-term relationships with Women Giving Back and the Loudoun Education Foundation's Fueled program, all supporting K-12 students. It also grew its partnership with the Boulder Crest Foundation, donating $25,000 to help heal veterans and first responders.A new partner this year was the Dulles South Food Pantry, which received a $20,000 donation from the DC Chapter to meet the increased needs of area families.“Giving back to our community through donations and service is essential to our members and the industry we represent,” DC Chapter President Karen Petersburg explained.“Behind the buildings, servers and fiber optic cables, there are tens of thousands of professionals who live, work and play in this region. When we support local charities, we are proudly uplifting our neighbors, partners, and future colleagues.”Here's a recap of how those efforts increased during the holiday season.MOBILE HOPEThe 7x24 Exchange DC Chapter engaged in a multi-faceted campaign with Mobile Hope, including more than $5,000 for its Christmas Village, including donating hundreds of toys and gift cards.The DC Chapter's board and volunteer members also gave time for gift wrapping ahead of the annual Christmas Village celebration.Mobile Hope provides support and emergency shelter to youth up to age 24 who are at-risk, precariously housed, or homeless.“Through our deep partnership with the 7x24 Exchange DC Chapter, we are able to amplify our impact on underserved and underrepresented youth,” said Mobile Hope Founder & CEO Donna Fortier.“We are humbled and grateful to 7x24 Exchange for their steadfast commitment to strengthening our community.”WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA IN ALEXANDRIAThe 7x24 Exchange DC Chapter sponsored nearly $2,000 to purchase 117 wreaths, which were laid across Alexandria National Cemetery before the holidays, a yearly tradition for the organization to remember those who have given their lives for our freedom.As part of the nationwide campaign at 3,700 U.S. cemeteries, a wreath is laid at the gravestone for each military veteran, and the volunteer says their name, so they are never forgotten.SHELTER HOUSETo kick off December, the DC Chapter donated more than $1,750 to Shelter House, a nonprofit working to solve homelessness and domestic violence in Fairfax and Loudoun counties.Each year, the shelter's emergency hypothermia program runs from mid-November through March. The shelter sleeps 36 and is already beyond capacity, with some sleeping in the dining area for overflow accommodations. The DC Chapter's donation was earmarked for 25 sleeping bags, 28 pillows, and 56 pillowcases.“On behalf of our entire team at Shelter House and those we serve, thank you so much for such a generous donation toward critically needed items at our Loudoun shelter,” Shelter House Director of Development Nurjan Maksutova said.“Your blessing is already at work before the coldest months hit.”LOUDOUN COUNTY FAMILY SERVICES & UPSIDEDOWN MOMENTSThe DC Chapter also hosted a holiday party for foster children and their families at The Branch, in collaboration with Loudoun County Family Services and UpsideDown Moments.The event included food, bowling, arcade games, and shopping for each child in attendance.“This is a collaboration that takes on added importance during the holiday season,” DC Chapter Community Outreach Committee Chair Trisann Ferrigno explained.“In a community with exceptional standards of living, it is our goal to empower those who need it the most.”At the DC Chapter's Annual Holiday Party, more than 300 unwrapped toys and gift cards were collected in support of UpsideDown Moments.ANNUAL HOLIDAY PARTYThe 7x24 Exchange DC Chapter welcomed more than 370 professionals from the data center industry, including owners, contractors and consultants, to celebrate at Lansdowne Resort.Many of the DC Chapter's community partners were in attendance at the event, and several took the opportunity to make remarks and celebrate the industry's impact.“The 7x24 Exchange DC Chapter really gets it right on so many levels, including the 'can't miss' Holiday Party,” Chapter member Phil Baroody said.“It's the perfect way to celebrate all the great things the Chapter has done for the industry, our community and so many charitable causes in the region.”Beyond its collaborative community initiatives, the DC Chapter also funds its own college scholarships, helping aspiring IT professionals follow their dreams.“The data center industry is more than an economic engine for this community - we want to be a force for good and a partner in more equitable outcomes,” Petersburg said.“Our chapter is always looking for mission-driven organizations to partner with, and we look forward to making 2024 a great year for all members of this community.”##About 7x24 Exchange DC ChapterThe 7×24 Exchange Washington DC Chapter exists to build up the Data Center Industry. The organization provides educational forums that bring together Information Services/Technology and Facilities/Engineering/Real Estate of organizations to promote a better understanding of the design, implementation and management issues involved in achieving high levels of uninterrupted infrastructure support. 7x24 Exchange DC Chapter is a stalwart in fostering connections and facilitating opportunities for the leaders of tomorrow. Rooted in the heart of the world's largest data center hub in Northern Virginia, it serves as a nucleus of innovation, collaboration, and philanthropy.

Brian Tinsman

POUNCE Solutions

+1 302-542-3580

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Highlights from the 7x24 Exchange DC Chapter Annual Holiday Party