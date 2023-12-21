Mykolaiv Region Allocates More Than 2 Billion To Support Defense Forces - Kim

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Mykolaiv region has allocated UAH 1.2 billion of extra-budgetary funds to support the Defense Forces, and about a billion more was allocated by the region's communities from their budgets.

The head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitaliy Kim, said this in an interview with Ukrinform .

"The Mykolaiv region has allocated UAH 1.2 billion in extra-budgetary funds to support the Defense Forces. Businesses, private organizations, and everyone who cares help. About another billion hryvnias have been allocated by the region's communities from their budgets to support our military," Kim said.

He also noted that the Mykolaiv region did not waste money on non-essentials, even when the personal income tax of the military remained in local budgets.

"They simply did not exist. We are not Kyiv, nor Dnipro or Lviv. But there should be a reasonable balance in everything. Yes, there is no need to buy expensive cars, iPhones, and so on. But, at the same time, it is necessary to clean the streets, remove garbage, maintain the utilities, etc.", the head of the region emphasized.

In his opinion, ordinary people usually do not go into details. But at the same time, they want everything to be clean, warm, and working.

As reported, international partners have allocated hundreds of millions of dollars to support the Mykolaiv region since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.