Umerov Presents To G7 Ambassadors Defense Ministry's Priorities For 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Defense Minister Rustem Umerov of Ukraine briefed the ambassadors of the Group of Seven (G7) countries on the results of his team's 100 days in office and priorities for the next year to the ambassadors of the Group of Seven (G7) countries.

This was reported by defense ministry's press service , Ukrinform reports.

"The plan for 2024, defense production and procurement, technological innovations were and will remain priorities in the ministry's work," the defense chief said.

According to Umerov, in the ministry's focus next year will also be the domestic production and purchase of drones of all modifications from abroad.

Umerov emphasized that high-tech weapons are Ukraine's asymmetric response to Russia's onslaught.

Among other things, the head of the defense ministry expressed gratitude to the G7 states for their support in Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Umerov named new technology for the Army, transparent procurement, digitalization, recruitment, and domestic arms production as the key results over the team's 100 days in office.

Photo: Ministry of Defense