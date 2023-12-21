China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan Railway To Bail Kyrgyzstan Out Transport Deadlock - Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 21. The
construction of the "China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan" railway will
enable Kyrgyzstan to break free from transport deadlock, Daniyar
Amangeldiev, Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan said,
during a press conference assessing the outcomes of 2023, Trend reports
"Kyrgyzstan has been actively exploring and will continue to
explore ways to break free from our transportation and geographical
constraints. One of the major projects in this regard is the
construction of the "China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan" railway, which
will offer an escape from this deadlock," he said.
He emphasized that the Ministry is also exploring a second
transportation corridor, running from Kyrgyzstan through
Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, the Caucasus to Russia and the Persian
Gulf.
"Through bilateral and multilateral economic collaborations, we
aim to diversify our current markets and discover new export and
import opportunities. For this purpose, the ministry has
established trade representations in China, Uzbekistan, and
Türkiye," Amangeldiev noted.
He mentioned that a representation office for Kyrgyzstan will
soon open at the Termez International Trade Center in Uzbekistan.
This move will enable the country to introduce its products to
markets in Afghanistan, Pakistan, and India.
The proposed China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway is envisioned
as a 454-kilometer rail link aimed at integrating the railway
networks of these three countries.
