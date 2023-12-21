Azerbaijani Embassy In Türkiye Turns To Co-Patriots For Looming Presidential Polls

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. The Azerbaijani Embassy in Türkiye has addressed Azerbaijani citizens permanently or temporarily residing, working, or receiving education in the country that extraordinary presidential election in the Republic of Azerbaijan will be held on February 7, 2024, the embassy said on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

Azerbaijani individuals who have reached the age of 18 and above with active voting rights should be listed on the voter list in order to participate in the election.

"To be registered on the voter list, Azerbaijani citizens located in Türkiye are requested to send the following information to [email protected] :

1. Surname, first name, patronymic;

2. Year, month and day of birth;

3. Address of permanent or temporary residence in Türkiye.

Citizens whose data has not been submitted by December 29 will not be included in the voter list," the publication says.

On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

