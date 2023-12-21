Azerbaijani Embassy In Türkiye Turns To Co-Patriots For Looming Presidential Polls

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. The Azerbaijani
Embassy in Türkiye has addressed Azerbaijani citizens permanently
or temporarily residing, working, or receiving education in the
country that extraordinary presidential election in the Republic of
Azerbaijan will be held on February 7, 2024, the embassy said on X
(Twitter), Trend reports.
Azerbaijani individuals who have reached the age of 18 and above
with active voting rights should be listed on the voter list in
order to participate in the election.
"To be registered on the voter list, Azerbaijani citizens
located in Türkiye are requested to send the following information
to [email protected] :
1. Surname, first name, patronymic;
2. Year, month and day of birth;
3. Address of permanent or temporary residence in
Türkiye.
Citizens whose data has not been submitted by December 29
will not be included in the voter list," the publication
says.
On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential
election in the country on February 7, 2024.
