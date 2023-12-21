Public University Students Can Amend Grant, Loan Applications Online-Khatib

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 21 (Petra)-For the academic year 2023-2024, Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research allowed Jordan's public university students, who applied to benefit from internal grants and loans, to electronically modify their application data without need to contact the ministry or visit its headquarters.In a statement to "Petra" on Thursday, the ministry's media spokesperson, Muhannad Khatib, said students, who applied online, are eligible to benefit from grants by logging in again electronically and amending their application data on the main portal.