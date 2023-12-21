North America Medium-Voltage Cable Market Set For Expansion By 2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Medium-voltage Cable Market Outlook, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

In a notable development for stakeholders in the energy sector, a comprehensive new outlook report on the North America Medium-Voltage Cable Market, projecting through to 2028, has been made available. This report delivers an in-depth analysis of key market drivers, challenges, and trends shaping the future of medium-voltage cables in the rapidly evolving North American landscape.

As the medium-voltage cable market in North America gears up for significant growth, the report delves into the burgeoning demand spurred by infrastructure modernization, a surge in renewable energy projects, and an overarching need for resilient and efficient energy systems.

The report highlights several critical factors influencing market dynamics:



Technological advancements enhancing medium-voltage cable performance and sustainability.

Increased emphasis on integrating renewable energy sources into the power grid.

Stringent safety regulations and standards set forth by NEMA, NEC, and UL. Market resilience post-COVID-19 and the pivot towards digital and remote solutions.

Centered on the North American region and covering the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the scope of the analysis provides valuable insights into country-specific developments and installation types, with a keen eye on overhead, underground, and submarine mediums.

Key Sectors Under the Spotlight

Within this intricate market, the report pinpoints several end-user segments with robust activity across utilities, IT & telecommunication, building & construction, aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, and the automotive industry.

Copper and aluminium, as the principal conductor materials, are scrutinized concerning their contributions to market growth, considering factors such as electrical conductivity, tensile strength, and cost-efficiency.

Looking ahead, the report anticipates the escalation of smart grid deployments and the strategic imperative for energy suppliers, distributors, and utilities to collaborate closely to meet the region's burgeoning electricity demands. Driven by a steadfast commitment to innovating the power transmission sector, the North American medium-voltage cable market is poised to reach new heights of proficiency and growth by 2028.

The report is aimed at fostering informed decision-making among energy sector consultants, manufacturers, suppliers, and other key stakeholders who are striving to align with market-centric strategies and enhance their understanding of ongoing market shifts.

As the energy landscape continues to evolve, the insights provided by this comprehensive market outlook offer valuable foresight into the transformative period lying ahead for the medium-voltage cable industry in North America.

