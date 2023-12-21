               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Paypoint Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding


12/21/2023 10:01:38 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PayPoint plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 21 st December 2023 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-



Partnership Shares
Purchase Date:
21/12/2023
Share Price:
£5.10 		Matching Shares
Award Date: 21/12/2023
Share Price:
£5.10 		Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 21/12/2023
Simon Coles 25 25 3,510
Katy Wilde 25 25 5,284
Alan Dale 24 24 3,605
Benjamin Ford 24 24 1,979
Nicholas Wiles 24 24 1,883
Mark Latham 24 24 1,390
Tanya Murphy 25 25 1,487
Christopher Paul 24 24 4,009
Anthony Sappor 25 25 2,180
Jo Toolan 24 24 5,192
Stephen O'Neill 25 25 906
Anna Holness 25 25 906
Nick Williams 9 9 1,286
Rob Harding 25 25 190

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.


The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.

PayPoint Plc
Brian McLelland, Company Secretary
+44(0)7721211100
LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138


MENAFN21122023004107003653ID1107642883

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

