Introducing The Intravenous Administration Set Manifold Clamp: The Solution For IV Management

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Joe B. of Loudon, TN is the creator of the Intravenous Administration Set Manifold Clamp, an improved IV manifold with an integrated security clip that can be attached to an IV stand or a patient's bed rail. The clip keeps the manifold elevated and out of the way while maintaining a consistent location for easy access. Medical practitioners can prevent the manifold from getting in the way during treatment procedures, becoming a tripping hazard, or becoming contaminated due to falling on the floor with the clip. The device resembles a currently used IV injection port manifold with the integrated clip that will allow the manifold to be secured to either the patient's bed rail, bed sheets, or an IV pole. The clip would be an intrinsic part of the injection port manifold while allowing for easy and emergency access if quick access were required.Medical accessories encompass a wide range of products, including those designed to enhance the safety and efficiency of medical procedures, such as securing IV manifolds. Patient safety is a paramount concern in healthcare. Accessories that secure IV manifolds play a role in preventing accidental dislodgment or displacement of intravenous lines, contributing to the safety of patients receiving medical treatment. Manufacturers that specialize in producing specific types of medical equipment, such as infusion pumps or vascular access devices, may be interested in expanding their product lines with products that improve patient safety. When seeking products related to IV manifolds, manufacturers often consider the growing demand for advanced, user-friendly, and safe medical devices in the healthcare sector.Joe filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Intravenous Administration Set Manifold Clamp product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Intravenous Administration Set Manifold Clamp can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

