Skillable Ranked As The Leader In Virtual IT Labs For The 10Th Time In The G2 Winter 2024 Report

- Chris McCarthy, CEO of Skillable

NEW PORT RICHEY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Skillable , the pioneer in performance-based learning and skill validation, has earned 44 G2 badges in its Winter 2024 report, the most that the company has achieved in a quarter. Included in the count is Skillable's 10th consecutive Leader badge in the Virtual Labs category, reflecting the company's continued innovation with hands-on learning and skill validation, along with its high levels of customer satisfaction and adoption. The total G2 badge count for Skillable since Fall 2020 is now 214.

Skillable was also lauded for its notable performance in the Best Usability, Best Relationship and Best Results categories. As Chris McCarthy, Chief Executive Officer of Skillable, comments,“We pride ourselves on our individual-centric approach to performance-based learning and skill mastery, so it is great to see this recognized in the G2 Winter 2024 report with badges in Best Usability and Best Relationship.”

He adds,“Business leaders are being tasked with achieving greater impact and returns on their investments, in L&D in particular with 74% of leaders looking to evolve their learning strategies to deliver optimum ROI. Skillable's recognition for the Best Results gives confidence that investing in our performance-driven learning solutions will deliver tangible business results, at a time when this is a top priority in all boardrooms.”

Virtual labs and challenges help to plug a vital gap in the modern learning technology stack, by creating a safe space for individuals to practice, stretch and validate their theoretical knowledge. Within a simulated 'real-world' environment, individuals gain a better understanding of how their skills can be applied, which helps with job readiness and reaching the necessary skill level for a role.

As one Skillable user and G2 reviewer explains,“Skillable provides hands-on learning experiences to develop and validate technical and digital skills. This enabled me to enhance my knowledge on the topic. There are many useful features that help learners to grow in their fields.”

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually - including employees at all of the Fortune 500 - use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Skillable

Skillable is the trusted pioneer and innovator in hands-on learning and skill validation. In job and organization-tailored scenarios, people develop and validate their skills through live learning experiences that accelerate job readiness and produce performance-based skill data and intelligence. Since 2004, more than 400 global customers have created and launched 35 million labs, using Skillable to practice and validate their skills. To learn more, visit skillable.

