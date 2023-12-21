HELM Appoints Amanda Hillsbalfour, Peter Balfour, And Robin Haller To Its Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- British yacht charter broker HELM is pleased to welcome three distinguished industry experts to its board of directors. Amanda HillsBalfour and Peter Balfour, founders of MMGY Hills Balfour, a successful PR agency and integrated marketing company specialising in travel, tourism, and hospitality, join Robin Haller, a seasoned entrepreneur with a history of success in the travel industry.Amanda HillsBalfour brings over a decade of experience in leisure and aviation marketing, having played key roles in one of the UK's largest tour operators and later leading the global marketing division for Eurotunnel. In 1998, she founded MMGY Hills Balfour, an integrated marketing and communications agency that achieved prominence for its specialisation in travel and tourism for both the leisure and MICE sectors on a global scale.Peter Balfour, founder of villa specialist Balfour France alongside Amanda, played an instrumental role in the success of Hills Balfour, contributing to its reputation as a go-to agency for travel and hospitality brands. Their combined expertise in marketing and communications, especially within the travel sector, will undoubtedly provide invaluable insights to HELM's strategic initiatives.Robin Haller, a seasoned entrepreneur known for his success in multiple travel businesses under the Brooklyn Travel umbrella, further enriches the board's depth of experience. With a diverse portfolio and a commitment to excellence, Robin's insights will help guide HELM's course over the coming years.Together, Amanda, Peter, and Robin bring a wealth of senior leadership expertise to the board, reinforcing HELM's commitment to innovation and excellence in the yacht charter travel industry.HELM aims to leverage their considerable and diverse experiences to maintain its position at the forefront of modern-day bespoke travel."We are thrilled to welcome Amanda, Peter, and Robin to the HELM family," said Simon Morgan. Co-Founder and Co-CEO of HELM. "Their unparalleled industry knowledge and innovative approaches to travel and tourism will undoubtedly propel HELM to new heights.” Robin Haller said“I am excited to be collaborating with Peter and Simon and the fantastic team they have assembled at Helm. The company is young, creative, and ambitious and I am eager to help the team build on Helm's great reputation as a trusted and enthusiastic intermediary in the industry”“We are delighted to join the board of such an exciting brand, and we look forward to helping position HELM at the forefront of the luxury, adventure and sport travel sectors.” added Amanda HillsBalfour.This strategic move underscores HELM's commitment to fostering a leadership team that reflects the dynamic and evolving nature of the travel industry. The brand remains laser-focussed on maintaining their customer-centric growth plans.About HelmHELM is a leading British yacht charter, sales and management company, focussing on delivering yachting holidays, uniquely tailored to you. With a team of seasoned professionals, HELM offers expert advice, personalized support, and a range of solutions tailored to meet the unique requirements of each client. HELM's mission is to create bespoke experiences that delight at every turn. Their team of expert sailors will guide you through every stage of the booking process and take the heavy lifting out of finding the perfect yacht and destination. They go the extra nautical mile, so you don't have to.Founded by charter industry veterans Peter Harrison-Hill and Simon Morgan in 2015, Helm has a prominent reputation in the industry, with a loyal customer base and a respected depth of knowledge. Helm offers bareboat, skippered, and crewed yachts for hire globally, with specialist areas including Croatia, Greece, Italy, Turkey, Thailand, and the Caribbean.For more information visit

