Dallas Rhinoplasty Surgeon, Dr. Rod J. Rohrich, To Host The 41St Annual Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting In March 2024

Dr. Rod J. Rohrich, Dallas plastic surgeon and Chairman is pleased to announce that registration is now open for the next Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Dallas rhinoplasty surgeon , Dr. Rod J. Rohrich, will be hosting the 41st annual Dallas Rhinoplasty® Meeting on March 22-24, 2024. This program, spanning three days, is dedicated to the advancement of safe and consistent results in rhinoplasty and is known to bring rhinoplasty experts from around the world. The Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting has taught the art and science of rhinoplasty to over 15,000 plastic surgeons and facial plastic surgeons globally. The Meeting covers a wide range of basic rhinoplasty topics from the fundamentals of nasal anatomy to diagnosing common and uncommon rhinoplasty problems as well as the development of individualized operative plans for various rhinoplasty deformities. This year's program will cover structural and preservation rhinoplasty, tip shaping finesse, advanced septal surgery, dorsum finesse, revision rhinoplasty , and rhinoplasty variations. A special keynote lecture will also be held to honor the late founder of the Dallas Rhinoplasty, Dr. Jack P. Gunter.

Developed for rhinoplasty surgeons desiring to improve their results with the latest innovations and techniques in rhinoplasty the Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting offers the opportunity to apply learned techniques in the hands-on cadaver lab with rhinoplasty experts. Known to be one of the largest cadaver dissection workshops, this unique format and anatomy lab have been a hallmark and key component of this annual meeting. This year's emphasis will continue to expand upon the technical refinements in preservation rhinoplasty, finesse and facial harmony, and consistency of outcomes in rhinoplasty.

Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting has become a key international event for surgeons worldwide as a unique educational venue for sharing the latest techniques and advancements in rhinoplasty. The meeting has brought about crucial shifts in the rhinoplasty field such as the widespread adoption of the "open approach," now considered the primary method for performing rhinoplasty surgery today and has also inspired the textbook, "Dallas Rhinoplasty: Nasal Surgery by the Masters" now in its 3rd edition, edited by Drs. Rohrich, Adams, and Ahmad, which is used as the rhinoplasty textbook in plastic surgery educational programs all over the world.

"The Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting is one of the most prolific and impactful educational experiences for surgeons studying rhinoplasty," says Dr. Rohrich. "Every plastic surgeon and otolaryngologist with any interest in this difficult procedure should consider attending this unique meeting."

Dr. Rohrich believes that specialized, hands-on educational symposia are a key component in continuing medical education for all surgeons. The Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting not only provides access to cutting edge information and advances that are on the forefront of this specialized area of plastic surgery, it is taught in the truly unique style of teaching that was pioneered by Dr. Rohrich himself.

"Rhinoplasty remains one the most difficult surgical procedures in all of plastic surgery," says Dr. Rohrich. "It takes years to master the great finesse required to provide the best, optimal, long-term results safely and consistently."

Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting is designed for and limited to plastic surgeons, facial plastic surgeons, otolaryngologists, oculoplastic surgeons, dermatologists, and residents in the above specialties. Registration is limited.

Those interested in attending can register at:

About Rod J. Rohrich, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Dr. Rod J. Rohrich is a board certified plastic surgeon in Dallas, Texas . He was named the top plastic surgeon in America by Newsweek in both rhinoplasty and facelift surgery in 2021, 2022 and 2023. Dr. Rohrich is a Clinical Professor of Plastic Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine. He was the first Chair of the Department of Plastic Surgery as well as the first plastic surgeon selected as a Distinguished Teaching Professor at UT Southwestern Medical Center. He graduated from Baylor College of Medicine with high honors and completed his plastic surgery training at the University of Michigan Medical Center and fellowships at Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard (hand/microsurgery) and Oxford University (pediatric plastic surgery). He is Chair of the Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting, Founding Chair of the Dallas Cosmetic Surgery and Medicine Meeting, Founding Member of the Alliance in Reconstructive Surgery, and a Founding Partner of the Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute.

He is the immediate past (after serving for 18 years) Editor-in-Chief of the most respected global peer reviewed plastic surgery journal – the Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Journal. He is Founding Editor-in-Chief/Editor Emeritus of the first open access peer reviewed plastic surgery journal, PRS Global Open. Dr. Rohrich has published over 1000 peer reviewed articles and seven textbooks in plastic surgery including a best-selling medical book entitled The Facial Danger Zones. Dr. Rohrich recently published an innovative cosmetic surgery video atlas, Cosmetic Surgery by the Masters.

Dr. Rohrich also served as president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), the largest organization of board certified plastic surgeons in the world. He repeatedly has been selected by his peers as one of America's best doctors. He received the ASPS Special Achievement Award and on three occasions has received one of his profession's highest honors, the Plastic Surgery Foundation (PSF) Distinguished Service Award, which recognizes his contributions to education in plastic surgery. In addition, he has also been recognized by the PSF with the Plastic Surgery Foundation Distinguished Career Researcher Award for his contributions to plastic surgery research and innovations. He is also the recipient of the ASPS 2022 Honorary Citation.

