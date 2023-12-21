(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Wirestock Announces Themes - Monetizing Creativity in the Age of AI

Wirestock unveils Wirestock Themes: merging AI and creativity, empowering artists to monetize their work in digital art.

- Mikayel Khachatryan, CEO of Wirestock FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In an era where artificial intelligence (AI) and creativity merge, Wirestock , a leading platform for creators, unveils a groundbreaking feature: Wirestock Themes . This innovative tool signals a new chapter in digital art, enabling artists to monetize their creativity.Powered by Stability AI's SDXL 1.0 image generation model, Wirestock continues to add more AI tools for content creation and monetization, empowering more than 400,000 creators worldwide.Personalized AI ArtWirestock Themes represents a significant step forward in AI art generation , offering a unique feature that captures and reflects the distinctive styles of individual creators. Consider a portrait photographer who uploads their portfolio to Wirestock to establish a 'Portrait' theme. The AI analyzes this collection, learning to mimic the photographer's specific style and aesthetic nuances and creates an AI theme. Now the photographer can use this theme to create new content by adding a prompt. Additionally, they can let other creators use this theme to generate new content that resembles this collection but tells a different story.“At Wirestock, we recognize that each creator has a unique artistic journey and style," says Mikayel Khachatryan, CEO of Wirestock. "With Wirestock Themes, we're enabling our users to bring their personal touch to AI art. It's about providing real tools for artists to see their styles come to life in new ways and to create new opportunities to be recognized and rewarded.““Partners like Wirestock are enabling artists and creators to use Generative AI in new ways to monetize their work,” said Scott Trowbridge, VP of Business Development at Stability AI.“We are delighted that Wirestock is using SDXL 1.0 and our new fine tuning service to power Wirestock Themes.”Monetizing Artistic IndividualityBeyond fostering creativity, Wirestock Themes introduces an innovative monetization model. When creators publish a theme, such as a series of lifestyle photos or abstract designs, this becomes a distinct layer on top of Wirestock's AI generator based on Stability's SDXL model. Other users can then apply these themes to generate new AI art, and the original creator earns royalties.This paradigm shift recognizes and rewards the uniqueness of each artist's contribution and creates a fair compensation model in the new developing generative AI market.About Wirestock: With 400K creators and millions of images and videos distributed, Wirestock is the first and fastest-growing platform for the creation and monetization of genAI content, photos and videos.

