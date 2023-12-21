Severed Body Parts Of Man Found In Delhi; Head Missing

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 21 (IANS) Severed body parts of a man, who is yet to be identified, were found packed in a polythene bag in an open drain near outer Delhi's Baprola area on Thursday, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Jimmy Chiram said a PCR call was received on Thursday morning informing about a polythene bag is lying in a drain in Baprola Village, in which someone's arms and legs could be seen.

Upon arrival, the police found that another polythene bag with the lower part of a male body was found around 1 km from the spot.

The police are yet to recover some body parts, including the deceased's head.

The recovered body parts have been moved to the mortuary, and a search is in progress to locate the additional remains.

“Multiple teams from the Outer District have been mobilised to identify the deceased and unravel the circumstances behind this gruesome discovery,” said the DCP.

Meanwhile, the police are collecting CCTV footage from the area and nearby places to ascertain the crime.

