(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROBIT PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 21 DECEMBER 2023 AT 16.30 EET



Robit Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Arto Halonen

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Robit Oyj

LEI: 743700NRL9EH2FLPH480

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 46649/5/4

Transaction date: 2023-12-19

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000150016

Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 8824 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 8824 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR

ROBIT PLC

Ville Peltonen

Further information:

Ville Peltonen, Group CFO

+358 40 759 9142

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media



Robit is the expert focused on high quality drilling consumables for mining and construction markets globally to help you drill Further. Faster. Robit strives to be world number one company in drilling consumables. Through our high and proven quality Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical products, and our expert services, we deliver saving in drilling costs to our customers. Robit has its own sales and service points in seven countries and an active distributor network through which it sells to more than 100 countries. Robit's manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, and the UK. Robit's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available at .