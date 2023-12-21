Sirios Signs Option Agreements For Its Li-52 And Niska Properties

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Management of SIRIOS RESOURCES INC. (TSX-V: SOI; OTCQB: SIREF) (“Sirios”) is pleased to announce the signing of option agreements on the Li-52 and Niska properties located in Eeyou Istchee James Bay in Quebec, with Bullrun Capital Inc. (“Bullrun”), a private investment company. Pursuant to the agreements, Sirios has agreed to grant Bullrun an option to acquire up to a 100% interest in each of the lithium/gold properties, following an investment totaling $5 million as described below. Bullrun as a private entity intends to advance the projects and then assign them to a public exploration company.

If the option is completed, Sirios will retain a 1.5% NSR royalty on Niska and a 1.75% NSR on Li-52. In addition, Sirios will keep the right to buy back 100% of the mining rights on the non-critical minerals, which comprise, among other metals, gold, silver and PGE (Platinum Group Elements) and tungsten, by paying back to Bullrun its incurred exploration expenditures capped to a maximum of $2M per property.

Pursuant to the agreements, Bullrun can earn 100 percent interest in the two properties over three years by financing a total of $5 million in mineral exploration expenditures ($2 per property), by making payments on or before the first anniversary totaling $200,000 ($100,000 per property) in cash plus $200,000 ($100,000 per property) in cash or in shares plus $100,000 in cash on closing. In addition, Sirios will receive a payment of $250,000 either in cash or in shares upon the successful confirmation of drilling results indicating a lithium concentration of one percent (1%) Li2O or more over a minimum of twenty-five (25) metres.

About Sirios

Sirios is a Canadian mining exploration company focused on developing its portfolio of high-potential gold and lithium properties in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, expectations and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the exercise of the options by Bullrun, uncertainties related to the availability and cost of necessary financing in the future, changes in financial markets; delays in project development; other risks relating to the mineral exploration and development industry; and risks disclosed in public filings of the Company on SEDAR at sedar. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are reasonable, readers should not place undue reliance on this information, which speaks only as of the date of this news release, and there can be no assurance that such events will occur or occur within the time periods presented. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

