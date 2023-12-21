Results Of Exercise And Issue Of Shares

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) please see the press release attached
Attachment
20231221-GIG-results of exercise FINAL
MENAFN21122023004107003653ID1107642833
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.