Short Bowel Syndrome (SBS) Market To 2030: GLP-2 Therapies To Experience Surge In Growth

The Short Bowel Syndrome (SBS) market is witnessing significant growth, with projections indicating a robust increase from US$1.2 Billion in 2022 to an estimated US$5.7 Billion by the year 2030. This rapid growth trajectory, representing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.6%, underscores the expanding need for effective treatment options for this gastrointestinal condition.







In an insightful segment analysis, the GLP-2 therapies are expected to lead the charge, exhibiting a remarkable 23.3% CAGR, thereby asserting their critical role in managing SBS. The emphasis on GLP-2 segment innovation and the development of new therapeutic options are poised to contribute significantly to the expansion of the global market size, potentially reaching US$4.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

United States and China at the Forefront of SBS Market Growth

The United States holds a substantial market share with an estimated value of US$355.4 Million in 2022, reflecting the region's strong healthcare infrastructure and patient awareness. Meanwhile, China is predicted to manifest an impressive 20.3% CAGR, emerging as a pivotal market due to its vast population base and evolving healthcare sector.

Further complementing the global landscape, Japan and Canada are anticipated to flourish with robust CAGRs of 19.3% and 18%, respectively, throughout the forecast period. Europe is not far behind, with Germany showcasing a healthy growth rate of approximately 14.6% CAGR, indicative of the region's strategic initiatives and research advancements in managing Short Bowel Syndrome.



Growth Hormone Segment also warrants attention with an anticipated revised growth rate of 21.1% over the next eight years.

Global Competitiveness and market share insights of key competitors highlight the dynamic and competitive nature of the SBS market. Geographic Expansion as the research provides detailed analysis across multiple geographies, identifying both dominant and emerging market players.

This market evaluation not only sheds light on the current market scenarios but also integrates an in-depth analysis of the evolving geopolitical and economic landscapes. The report encompasses a special focus on the ramifications of the Russia-Ukraine war, the impacts of global inflation, the re-opening challenges faced by China post its zero-Covid policy adherence, and the risks posed by a potential global recession.

The research is enriched with peer-to-peer collaborative updates and boasts access to digital archives and a proprietary Research Platform. Complimentary updates for one year are an added feature, ensuring stakeholders remain abreast with the latest market developments.

In summary, the global Short Bowel Syndrome (SBS) market report is a critical resource for industry players, healthcare professionals, and investors seeking to understand the intricacies of the market and identify potential opportunities for growth and investment.

