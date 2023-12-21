Introducing Snowray 3.0.0: Empowering Users With Enhanced Features

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

With the year's last release, B2i Healthcare brings one of the biggest improvements to its Terminology Service.

- Márk Czotter, CTOBUDAPEST, HUNGARY, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Continuously enhancing products is crucial and it is no different in the case of software and web applications either.“Understanding the needs of healthcare professionals, we have always been committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions. We believe that the new features and improvements will contribute to a more streamlined terminology maintenance experience.”, said Márk Czotter, CTO of B2i Healthcare .The 3.0.0 version marks a significant milestone in the series of Snowray releases by introducing a game-changer in terminology content management. The new feature simplifies the tedious process of upgrading resources like Value Sets to new domain versions, while also giving users an insight into the different changes that will take place as a result of the process. Not only does this allow for a smooth transition between domain versions, but it also ensures that users are aware of the impact and have the option to manage the outcome on the go.In addition to the upgrade feature, new resource types - Reference Sets and Reference Set Collections - are also introduced with this release. These additions facilitate a more comprehensive approach to content management tailored to healthcare industry needs.It is not only Snowray that got a new release but version 9.0.0 was also rolled out for the underlying Snow Owl Terminology Server, with which FHIR R5 support is now available product-wide. This ensures compatibility with the latest standards and promotes seamless integration with other FHIR-enabled systems.To learn more about Snowray and its features, take a look at our extensive documentation or visit the app itself to experience the feature set firsthand.

Zsófia Pálmai

B2i Healthcare

email us here