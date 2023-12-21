World Business Chicago Extends Playful Invite To Santa Claus To Relocate From The North Pole To The Chicagoland Region

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Citing the Region's Strengths in Manufacturing, Transportation, Distribution,

Food & Agriculture & Climate Resiliency

CHICAGO, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, World Business Chicago published a playful online

pitch for Santa to relocate his iconic workshop, "Santa's Workshop," from the North Pole to the Chicagoland region.

The economic development agency's "Dear Santa" pitch letter highlights a multitude of reasons why Chicago is the perfect location for the world-renowned gift manufacturer and distributor. And, of course, Chicago's distinction as the number one U.S. city for food and confectionary production, promises to keep Santa's sweet tooth fully satisfied. Campaign video:

Chicago invites Santa to relocate his legendary workshop! From central location, diverse workforce, and thriving manufacturing, food, and logistics industries, the Chicagoland region has everything Santa needs for continued success!

Reasons Why Chicago is the Perfect Location for Santa's Workshop:



Location : Chicago, with its climate resiliency, abundant freshwater resources, and central location, offers Santa the perfect location for reaching every nook and cranny of the world in record time.

Manufacturing : The Chicago region, steeped in a rich history of industrial excellence, has transformed into a high-tech wonderland, the perfect partner for Santa's elves to create the toys of the future. It's where the magic of Christmas meets the innovation of tomorrow. Radio Flyer is one of many examples of innovative toy manufacturing happening here.

Food & Agriculture: Giants like Mars Wrigley, Ferrero, Tootsie Roll, Bloomer Chocolate, Eli's Cheesecake, and more are whipping up tomorrow's delectable treats. Santa's Workshop will be stocked with the crème de la crème of goodies, thanks to Chicago's sweet competitive advantage in food and candy production. Distribution : Chicago's unbeatable transportation, distribution, and logistics infrastructure is like Santa's sleigh on steroids. It ensures that Santa's Workshop can effortlessly connect with global markets, making deliveries smoother and faster than ever. Rudolph, watch out!

In early 2023, World Business Chicago launched the Greater Chicagoland Economic Partnership, uniting the city of Chicago and the counties of Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake, McHenry and Will. This partnership allows the counties and the city to share information and resources to create a more inclusive and equitable local economy.

This collective body offers Santa's Workshop a diverse range of great options from urban, suburban, to rural.

"We will celebrate over 150 companies that have made 'pro-Chicagoland decisions' in 2023, that is, companies that have chosen to expand, relocate, and invest in the city and greater Chicagoland region," said Michael Fassnacht, President & CEO of World Business Chicago, "Our playful pitch to Santa reflects the bold spirit with which we market the city and region every day."

