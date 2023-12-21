The Impact Of Iot On The Media Industry - Connecting Devices And Collecting User Data To Create More Customized And Engaging Experiences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Internet of Things (IoT) in Media - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Although it has been somewhat sidelined by artificial intelligence in the industry-especially after the launch of Chat-GPT in late 2022, IoT remains crucial for media.
IoT use cases in the media industry include connecting devices and collecting user data to create more customized and engaging experiences, cut costs, and enhance the efficiency of operations. Forecasts suggest that IoT use in the sector will increase in the next four years, implying that the technology is here to stay.
Key Highlights
Forecasts reveal that IoT use in media is set to increase, with IoT revenue in the media industry to grow with a CAGR of approximately 14% between 2022 and 2027. IoT has the potential to help media companies with some of the major challenges of the sector including information overload, inflation, the cookieless future ahead, and intense competition. Evidence suggests that IoT will be a crucial investment area for media companies when it comes to connectivity, data, and app layers to boost efficiency and user experience.
IoT is among the most important inventions of the century. The Tech Sentiment Poll Q3 2023 divulged that three out of five respondents believed that IoT will disrupt their industry, either significantly or slightly.
This report provides a detailed guideline on how IoT can be used in the media industry. It also outlines signals for IoT in the media industry and the leading IoT adopters and specialist vendors in the sector.
Executive Summary Players Media Sector Challenges The Impact of IoT on Media Case Studies Market Size and Growth Forecasts Signals IoT Value Chain Companies Sector Scorecards
Advanced Info Service Alibaba Alphabet Altoros Amazon Apple Asus AT&T Baidu Binance Bloomberg ByteDance, Cengage Clovity Cox DISH Network Deutsche Telekom Elk Epic Games Euromoney FactSet Freeway Guardian Media Group Huawei Integra Sources Intel LG Lionsgate, Magic Leap McGraw Hill Meta Microsoft Mobiloitte Moody's NetEase Netflix Niantic Nintendo Orange Oxford University Press Paramount Global Pearson Qualcomm Relx Samsung Electronics Sirius XM Telefonica Tencent Thomson Reuters Transatel Ubisoft Warner Bros Discovery Walt Disney Wolters Kluwer
