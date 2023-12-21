Ultrasonic NDT Equipment Market: Growth In Oil & Gas And Power Generation Sectors

Global interest in the Ultrasonic Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Equipment sector is anticipated to surge, as industry analytics predict a robust growth trajectory leading to a market size of $26.2 billion by the year 2030. This progress represents a consistent Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3% from 2022 to 2030.

The Energy Landscape Embraces Advanced Testing

With a projected CAGR of 5.1%, the Oil & Gas segment is anticipated to make a significant impact on the market, reaching an estimated value of $8.9 billion at the culmination of the forecast period. This growth underscores the sector's commitment to ensuring safety and efficiency through state-of-the-art ultrasonic testing technologies.

Power Generation Market Energizes Innovation

Underpinning the industry's progress, the Power Generation segment is adjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR over the next eight years. This sustained growth is indicative of an increasing reliance on predictive maintenance and quality assurance practices within the sector.

Geographic Market Insights:



The U.S. stands as a dominant force in the industry with an estimated market size of $5.1 billion as of 2022.

China continues as a formidable market, projected to grow at a 4.8% CAGR, resulting in an anticipated $4.6 billion market size by 2030.

Other regions demonstrating notable growth include Japan and Canada, each expected to grow at annual rates of 4.4% and 4.3%, respectively, within the forecast period. Europe, led by Germany, is also positioning itself as a key player with an estimated growth rate of around 4% CAGR.

Industry Dynamics

In addition to market size estimations, the report encompasses an in-depth competitive analysis. The key players featured in the study account for a dynamic share of the global market, reflecting the diversified presence of incumbents across multiple geographies.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes