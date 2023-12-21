Innovative Flagpole System Allows For Half-Mast Flag Flying Without Adjustments

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Charles W. of Hilliard, OH is the creator of the Wall Mounted Flagpole Extension, an improved wall-mounted flagpole system that can accommodate flying flags at half-mast. An extension can be added to the top of a flagpole, enabling users to fly their standard flag but also give off the appearance that it is placed at half-mast on the pole. Users can fly their flags at half-mast without adjusting the flag-they can simply add the extension to the top of the flagpole while the current flag is being flown to set the flag at half-mast. The extension connector also features a decorative element to further accentuate the flag. If the flagpole has a decorative ornament or topper at the end, users can simply unscrew the ornament and then attach the extension.Innovations in materials and engineering have led to the development of more durable, weather-resistant, and user-friendly flagpole systems. Technology-driven features, such as easy installation mechanisms or smart flagpole systems, can contribute to market growth. Consumers often seek flagpole systems that allow for customization in terms of size, color, and design. Aesthetically pleasing flag displays are in higher demand for both commercial and residential applications. Being able to enhance multifunctionality of the flagpole to display decorations and/or fly flags at half-mast with minimal adjustments would significantly benefit any manufacturer.Charles filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Wall Mounted Flagpole Extension product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Wall Mounted Flagpole Extension can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

