JCC Chief, UAE Judicial Delegation Talk Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 21 (Petra) -President of Court of Cassation and Jordanian Judicial Council (JJC), Mohammad Ghazo, on Thursday received Head of Dubai Court of Cassation, Abdul Qader Musa Muhammad, Secretary-General of Dubai Judicial Council, Dr. Saif Ghanem Al-Suwaidi, Director of the Judicial Inspection Department, Counselor Muhammad Mubarak Al-Sabousi, President of the Execution Court, Khaled Al Mansoori, and a number of Dubai judiciary members.During the meeting, Ghazo highlighted the "deep-rooted" cooperation relations between Jordan and the UAE that extend for decades, stressing importance of building bridges of joint judicial and legal cooperation.Additionally, conditions of Jordan's judicial system were reviewed and its achievements made in recent years, aimed to achieve "complete" justice and enhance implementation of the principle of the law rule, according to a JJC statement.For his part, Musa praised Jordan's experience, stressing importance of exchanging judicial and legal expertise and knowledge.