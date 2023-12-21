Public Security Directorate Launches Its 2024-2026 Strategic Plan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 21 (Petra) -Director of Public Security Directorate (PSD), Maj. Gen. Obaidullah Maaytah, on Thursday launched the PSD Strategic Plan for the years (2024-2026), which features multiple axes and a set of executive plans that were recently completed.Through these goals, the strategy aims to implement and improve PSD's duties, in accordance with a "scientific" methodology that ensures their implementation with the "highest" levels of professionalism and efficiency by "optimally" harnessing available capabilities, according to a PSD statement.The strategy also covered all aspects of Jordan's policing and security work and civil protection system, taking into account security changes, crime development, expansion of the PSD's tasks, and services provided to the citizen, the statement pointed out.Maaytah said launch of the strategy reflects Royal directives and seeks to develop policing performance, improve services, and preserve security, lives, and property, which would always maintain Jordan "an oasis of security and stability."Maaytah added that the plan was the outcome of "systematic" team effort and work and followed an "extensive" study of the Kingdom's police work and civil protection system, adding that it identified future needs and aspirations during the next three years.Additionally, he noted this entire process aimed achieve one main goal, aimed to raise performance level, improve service, and ensure rule of law.He pointed out that the strategy was based on five main "institutional" goals, aimed to reduce crime, lower drug scourge, enhance traffic safety and road security, ensure "effective" response to emergencies and disasters, and achieve "sustainable" development of Jordan's public security system, in accordance with the "highest" international standards.