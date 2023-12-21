Green Energy Export Deal Landed With Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan Via Azerbaijan - Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. An agreement has
already been reached with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on export of
green energy through Azerbaijan to Europe, Azerbaijani Energy
Minister Parviz Shahbazov said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the Azerbaijani-Turkish investment forum.
He spoke about the formation of a larger working group of the
two countries on the energy corridor from Nakhchivan to
Türkiye.
Shahbazov emphasized that Azerbaijan intends to export up to
5,000 MW of green energy in the future, including 1,000 MW through
the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.
According to the Minister, Turkish enterprises' experience in
the sector of energy efficiency is critical.
He emphasized the significance of the Turkish Baltech company's
project on 50 MW solar power plants in Nakhchivan and 200 MW wind
power plants in the East Zangezur and Karabakh economic zones.
"Furthermore, the Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Europe energy corridor is
one of the promising routes for Central Asian electricity
transportation. A deal has already been negotiated with Kazakhstan
and Uzbekistan to export green electricity to Europe via
Azerbaijan," minister emphasized.
The Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum started in Baku
today.
The forum explores opportunities for expanding
Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation in various fields, and investment
agreements and cooperation agreements will be signed.
More than 600 representatives from government institutions and
the private sector from both countries are participating in the
event.
The forum will include panel sessions covering investment,
trade, agriculture, defense industry, green energy, and health
tourism sectors.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN21122023000187011040ID1107642776
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.