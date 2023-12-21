Azerbaijani SOCAR Counts On Reaching Zero Emissions By 2050

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Current
scientific and technological breakthroughs will enable Azerbaijan's
State Oil Company (SOCAR) to meet its obligations to reduce
greenhouse gas emissions to zero, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf
said at the Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum, Trend reports.
"We aim to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. The current
scientific research will allow us to achieve these goals in a short
time," the official noted.
Najaf pointed out that green energy projects are currently being
implemented in Azerbaijan by a number of companies.
“Many of them are directed at the home market. Thus, the power
generated as part of the collaboration between SOCAR and bp is
intended to be consumed as part of the project in which both
businesses are partners,” he added.
The Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum started in Baku
today.
The forum will explore opportunities for expanding
Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation in various fields, and investment
agreements and cooperation agreements will be signed.
More than 600 representatives from government institutions and
the private sector from both countries are participating in the
event.
The forum is featuring panel sessions covering investment,
trade, agriculture, defense industry, green energy, and health
tourism sectors.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN21122023000187011040ID1107642775
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.