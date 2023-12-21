Azerbaijan's Khankendi Living And Reviving - President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Azerbaijan, December 21. Azerbaijan's Khankendi is living and reviving, President Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting with the awardees of the sport community in a ceremony related to the sport results of 2023 in Khankendi, Trend reports.

"Holding this football match in Khankendi has a profound meaning. This settlement was founded by Karabakh Khan, and a great city was built here at the expense of the Republic of Azerbaijan by Azerbaijani architects and builders. Unfortunately, for the past 30 years, separatists have made their home in our community. This city became a symbol of secession. Armenia, which had occupied our territories for 30 years, assumed that it could do so indefinitely. We, the heroic army of Azerbaijan, proved to them and the rest of the world that this is our historical and ancient homeland. The people of Azerbaijan are the owners of these territories. We had to come back here, and we did.

Khankendi was liberated from occupation three months ago. As a result of a one-day anti-terror operation, Azerbaijan fully ensured its state sovereignty. Today, the Azerbaijani flag flies in the entire Karabakh region. This is a hugely historic event, and this history will live forever in our hearts. The people of Azerbaijan and all Azerbaijanis in the world will forever be proud of this Victory.

We, the owners of these lands, are building and creating. We are carrying out extensive construction and improvement work in the cities of Khankendi, Khojaly, and other liberated territories. This stadium was almost completely rebuilt and renovated in a matter of two months. All inscriptions depicting the symbols of separatism have already been discarded into the dustbin of history," President Ilham Aliyev said.