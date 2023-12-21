Azerbaijan's Khankendi Living And Reviving - President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Azerbaijan, December 21. Azerbaijan's Khankendi
is living and reviving, President Ilham Aliyev said during a
meeting with the awardees of the sport community in a ceremony
related to the sport results of 2023 in Khankendi, Trend reports.
"Holding this football match in Khankendi has a profound
meaning. This settlement was founded by Karabakh Khan, and a great
city was built here at the expense of the Republic of Azerbaijan by
Azerbaijani architects and builders. Unfortunately, for the past 30
years, separatists have made their home in our community. This city
became a symbol of secession. Armenia, which had occupied our
territories for 30 years, assumed that it could do so indefinitely.
We, the heroic army of Azerbaijan, proved to them and the rest of
the world that this is our historical and ancient homeland. The
people of Azerbaijan are the owners of these territories. We had to
come back here, and we did.
Khankendi was liberated from occupation three months ago. As a
result of a one-day anti-terror operation, Azerbaijan fully ensured
its state sovereignty. Today, the Azerbaijani flag flies in the
entire Karabakh region. This is a hugely historic event, and this
history will live forever in our hearts. The people of Azerbaijan
and all Azerbaijanis in the world will forever be proud of this
Victory.
We, the owners of these lands, are building and creating. We are
carrying out extensive construction and improvement work in the
cities of Khankendi, Khojaly, and other liberated territories. This
stadium was almost completely rebuilt and renovated in a matter of
two months. All inscriptions depicting the symbols of separatism
have already been discarded into the dustbin of history," President
Ilham Aliyev said.
MENAFN21122023000187011040ID1107642774
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.