Ashgabat To Host Meeting Of Russian-Turkmen Intergovernmental Commission

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 21. The next
meeting of the Russian-Turkmen Intergovernmental Commission will be
held in Ashgabat in early 2024, Trend reports.
Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly
Berdimuhamedov and Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal
Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matvienko discussed
the organization of the meeting during recent phone talks.
A wide range of issues related to the realization of the
potential of Turkmen-Russian cooperation in the economic,
scientific and educational spheres will be put on the agenda of the
forum.
Turkmenistan and Russia maintain close relations based on a
long-term strategic partnership.
Thus, in the field of politics, the emphasis is on regular
high-level meetings and the coordination of common approaches to
global and regional issues, and economic cooperation is actively
developing, with a focus on trade and investment, which contributes
to the mutual well-being of both countries.
