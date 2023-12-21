Potential Exists To Boost Trade Efficiency Of Middle Corridor - IRU Director For TIR And Transit

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 21 . The
capabilities exist to boost the efficiency and security of trade
along the Middle Corridor, IRU Director of TIR and Transit Tatiana
Rey-Bellet said, Trend reports.
She made the remark during the online CAREC Chai VI event,
titled“Enhancing the Middle Transport Corridor: Unlocking
Opportunities in the Heart of Eurasia”.
She pointed out that all participants of the event have
highlighted the importance of digitalization and harmonization of
customs procedures along the Middle Corridor to unlock its full
potential.
“I am proud to say that TIR responds to all these calls. With
CAREC countries being the most active TIR users, we have what it
takes to boost the efficiency and security of trade along the
Middle Corridor,” she said.
CAREC program includes 11 countries: Afghanistan, Azerbaijan,
China, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Pakistan,
Tajikistan, Turkmenistan Uzbekistan.
During the 22nd Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation
(CAREC) Ministerial Conference in Georgia. Rey-Bellet also said
that reducing waiting times at borders, which has been a major goal
of IRU, helps improve trade efficiency and sustainability while
lowering carbon emissions from freight transport.
This change involves adjusting border procedures based on cargo
risk profiling, leading to a quick yet significant achievement.
According to IRU, the Middle Corridor has been a central topic
at the conference, the need was emphasized for border
facilitation.
