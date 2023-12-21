Woman Killed As Russian Troops Shell Village Of Tiahynka In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military has launched an artillery strike on the village of Tiahynka in Ukraine's southern Kherson region, killing a civilian woman.

Volodymyr Lytvynov, head of the Beryslav district military administration, announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"A civilian woman was killed as a result of Russian terror," the post said.

According to Lytvynov, the Russian military fired artillery at the village of Tiahynka. A 54-year-old woman was outdoors at the time of the attack. She died on the spot from her injuries.

The regional prosecutor's office said a pre-trial investigation had been launched in criminal proceedings on the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). According to the investigation, on December 21, at around 11:30, the enemy launched an artillery attack on a settlement in the Tiahynka community.

The prosecutor's office confirmed that a 54-year-old local woman had suffered fatal injuries.