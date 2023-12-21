Zelensky Addresses Participants In Christmas Prayer Breakfast

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has addressed the participants in the Christmas prayer breakfast in Kyiv, thanking everyone whose prayers include a plea for victory.

The video of the speech by the head of state has been published on his Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

"I thank all those whose prayers in this pre-Christmas period will echo with one plea – a plea for victory. For the victory of the human soul over aggression. For the victory of our unity over any self-serving interests that might divide us. And for the victory of Ukraine – over the evil that has come to our land and must be expelled," Zelensky said.

He noted that Kyiv is one of those capitals where freedom reigns and people can freely practice their faith.

"I am proud of all those who defend our freedom and, despite all the power of Russian evil, prove that our united strength is more effective," Zelensky added.

Prayer breakfasts with the participation of representatives of various branches of government, religious organizations, officials, politicians, and businesspersons are traditional in many democratic countries. For 60 years, prayer breakfasts have been held in the U.S. Congress, the European Parliament, in Germany, Norway and other countries.

The task of such events is to create an opportunity for open dialogue and building friendly relations between representatives of different views and political parties.