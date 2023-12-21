Crimea Bridge Shut Down Amid Explosions Reported In Kerch

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the city of Kerch, temporarily occupied Crimea, locals reported a number of explosions, while the Crimea Kerch Bridge was shut down for traffic.
This was reported by the Crimean Wind Telegram channel, Ukrinform saw.
"Four explosions rang out in Kerch, the Crimea Bridge is closed, and smoke is rising in area of the Industrial Highway," the report says. Read also:
The Telegam channel published a photo, allegedly from shot at the scene of the incident.
Earlier, Ukrinform reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked a strategic facility that is part of the invaders' air defense network in Crimea.
