The Netherlands Allocating EUR 102M Aid Package To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Dutch government is allocating EUR 102 million for the first four months of 2024 to help Ukraine survive the winter and prepare for spring.

That's according to the government press service , Ukrinform reports.

This amount is part of more than EUR 2 billion that the Dutch government has set aside to support Ukraine next year.

EU disburses this year's last tranche of EUR 1.5B in financialto Ukraine

It is noted that the new support package is aimed at urgent needs:

- EUR 15 million for humanitarian aid through the Humanitarian Fund for Ukraine from the UN OCHA;

- EUR 15 million for farmland demining and mine clearance in the liberated territories;

- EUR 62 million to support the government of Ukraine in providing basic services, restoring critical infrastructure and ensuring reforms through the Special Program for the Recovery of Ukraine and Moldova (SPUR), which is part of the International Development Association (IDA) of the World Bank;

- EUR 10 million to finance the supply of materials for the Ukrainian power grid.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Netherlands has sent EUR 550 million in military aid to Ukraine over the past two months. The total amount of support has reached EUR 2.6 billion.