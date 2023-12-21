Azerbaijan's Science And Education Ministry & Ombudsman Discuss Effective Provision Of Right To Education

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A meeting was held between the Science and Education Ministry
and the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of
Azerbaijan on the topic of cooperation in the field of
consideration of citizen appeals and more effective provision of
the right to education, Azernews reports.
The meeting was attended by Metin Karimli, head of the Office of
the Science and Education Ministry, Aydın Safikhanli, the head of
the Office of the Ombudsman, heads of the relevant structural
divisions of both institutions, and other responsible
officials.
During the event, there was an extensive exchange of views on
the investigation of the applications received by both institutions
in the field of ensuring the right to education, the joint solution
to the problems encountered in this field, the directions of legal
education, and other related issues.
During the meeting, a presentation on the status of the
implementation of the applications received by the Science and
Education Ministry during the year was shown.
To ensure more effective cooperation in the aforementioned
areas, it was pointed out that it is necessary to improve the
existing information exchange between the two institutions, to
create joint working groups to solve the problems and to hold
educational events in the field of human rights promotion.
