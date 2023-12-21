               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan's Science And Education Ministry & Ombudsman Discuss Effective Provision Of Right To Education


12/21/2023 9:19:50 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A meeting was held between the Science and Education Ministry and the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan on the topic of cooperation in the field of consideration of citizen appeals and more effective provision of the right to education, Azernews reports.

The meeting was attended by Metin Karimli, head of the Office of the Science and Education Ministry, Aydın Safikhanli, the head of the Office of the Ombudsman, heads of the relevant structural divisions of both institutions, and other responsible officials.

During the event, there was an extensive exchange of views on the investigation of the applications received by both institutions in the field of ensuring the right to education, the joint solution to the problems encountered in this field, the directions of legal education, and other related issues.

During the meeting, a presentation on the status of the implementation of the applications received by the Science and Education Ministry during the year was shown.

To ensure more effective cooperation in the aforementioned areas, it was pointed out that it is necessary to improve the existing information exchange between the two institutions, to create joint working groups to solve the problems and to hold educational events in the field of human rights promotion.

MENAFN21122023000195011045ID1107642767

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search