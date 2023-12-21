Azerbaijan's Science And Education Ministry & Ombudsman Discuss Effective Provision Of Right To Education

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A meeting was held between the Science and Education Ministry and the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan on the topic of cooperation in the field of consideration of citizen appeals and more effective provision of the right to education, Azernews reports.

The meeting was attended by Metin Karimli, head of the Office of the Science and Education Ministry, Aydın Safikhanli, the head of the Office of the Ombudsman, heads of the relevant structural divisions of both institutions, and other responsible officials.

During the event, there was an extensive exchange of views on the investigation of the applications received by both institutions in the field of ensuring the right to education, the joint solution to the problems encountered in this field, the directions of legal education, and other related issues.

During the meeting, a presentation on the status of the implementation of the applications received by the Science and Education Ministry during the year was shown.

To ensure more effective cooperation in the aforementioned areas, it was pointed out that it is necessary to improve the existing information exchange between the two institutions, to create joint working groups to solve the problems and to hold educational events in the field of human rights promotion.