Azerbaijani Ombudsman Receives Newly Appointed Russian Ambassador To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva received the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Azerbaijan Mikhail Yevdokimov ̧ Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the Ombudsman gave the ambassador extensive information about her activities in the field of protection of human rights and freedoms. Speaking about the latest amendments to the Constitutional Law on the Ombudsman, Sabina Aliyeva noted that her mandate has expanded in the field of protecting the rights of persons with disabilities and children, as well as ensuring the right to equality and preventing discrimination.

The ombudsman also informed the guest about the activities carried out in the framework of international cooperation and spoke about the existing close cooperation relations with the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Russian Federation. It was reported that the joint cooperation activities related to the effective protection of the rights of the citizens of both countries are continued.

Later, the Commissioner gave detailed information to the guest about the restoration and reconstruction works and demining process carried out in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from Armenian occupation. It was noted that during the war and post-war period, to investigate violations of norms and principles of international humanitarian law, on-site investigations were carried out by the Ombudsman, as well as with the participation of international independent experts, and 18 reports based on the results of those investigations were prepared and sent to relevant international and regional organizations.

In turn, Ambassador M. Yevdokimov expressed his gratitude to the Ombudsman for the sincere reception.

In the end, the prospects for further strengthening of cooperation between the ombudsman institutions of Azerbaijan and Russia were discussed.