Azerbaijani Ombudsman Receives Newly Appointed Russian Ambassador To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva received the newly appointed Ambassador
Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to
Azerbaijan Mikhail Yevdokimov ̧ Azernews reports.
During the meeting, the Ombudsman gave the ambassador extensive
information about her activities in the field of protection of
human rights and freedoms. Speaking about the latest amendments to
the Constitutional Law on the Ombudsman, Sabina Aliyeva noted that
her mandate has expanded in the field of protecting the rights of
persons with disabilities and children, as well as ensuring the
right to equality and preventing discrimination.
The ombudsman also informed the guest about the activities
carried out in the framework of international cooperation and spoke
about the existing close cooperation relations with the
Commissioner for Human Rights of the Russian Federation. It was
reported that the joint cooperation activities related to the
effective protection of the rights of the citizens of both
countries are continued.
Later, the Commissioner gave detailed information to the guest
about the restoration and reconstruction works and demining process
carried out in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from Armenian
occupation. It was noted that during the war and post-war period,
to investigate violations of norms and principles of international
humanitarian law, on-site investigations were carried out by the
Ombudsman, as well as with the participation of international
independent experts, and 18 reports based on the results of those
investigations were prepared and sent to relevant international and
regional organizations.
In turn, Ambassador M. Yevdokimov expressed his gratitude to the
Ombudsman for the sincere reception.
In the end, the prospects for further strengthening of
cooperation between the ombudsman institutions of Azerbaijan and
Russia were discussed.
MENAFN21122023000195011045ID1107642766
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.