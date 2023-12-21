Azerbaijani Embassy In Poland Appeals To Azerbaijani Citizens Living In Poland

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Azerbaijani Embassy in Poland has published a statement on
the X account and appealed to Azerbaijani citizens who have reached
the age of 18, who live in this country permanently and/or
temporarily, or who are on a long-term business trip abroad, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by Azerbaijan's
Embassy to Poland on his official X account.
The statement refers to the presidential elections to be held on
February 7, 2024.
It was stated that in order to participate in the elections, the
names of Azerbaijani citizens who have reached the age of 18 and
have the right to vote should be included in the voter list.
All Azerbaijani citizens living in Poland are invited to send an
email to register on the voter list-
[email protected] the following
information:
1. Surname, first name, patronymic, patronymic of the father
2. Year, month, and birthday.
3. Permanent or temporary residence address.
It will be impossible to include in the list of voters the names
of citizens who did not send data before December 26 this year.
