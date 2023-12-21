PITT Cooking America Expands Canadian Presence Through Strategic Partnership With Redman Distributing

PITT Cooking has been at the forefront of revolutionizing kitchen design with its handmade integrated cooktops, known for their modular aesthetics and unparalleled. Since 2009, PITT Cooking's commitment to innovation and design has gained global recognition.

Redman Distributing is renowned for its three-decade legacy as a premier national Canadian distributor specializing in luxury appliances and outdoor kitchen solutions. With its commitment to excellence and carefully curated selection of elite brands, Redman Distributing has established an unmatched reputation for delivering top-tier products and unparalleled service to its exclusive dealer network across Canada. Redman Distributing stands as a trusted partner renowned for its exceptional support for retailers and consumers alike.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Redman Distributing as we build our presence in the vital Canadian market," said Heather Squire, President of PITT Cooking America. "Redman's experience in the market make them a great partner for PITT. We are confident that Redman's commitment to excellence will elevate the PITT Cooking experience for Canadian consumers."

"PITT Cooking's outstanding and unique products are a perfect fit for us and we look forward to working closely with the PITT team in the days ahead," said Tyler Redman, President of Redman Distributing.

As exclusive distributors for Canada, Redman will play a key role in expanding PITT Cooking's reach and ensuring that the brand's innovative cooktops are readily available to customers in the country. The continued growth in Canada is part of PITT Cooking's broader strategy to meet the growing demand for its products in North America. The partnership with Redman Distributing allows PITT to bring its elegant, handcrafted cooktops to a broader set of consumers in Canada, and reflects Redman's commitment to offering cutting-edge, innovative solutions to the Canadian market.

