Robomq's Hire2retire Achieves Three Awards In G2's Winter 2024 Reports

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2023 / RoboMQ today announced that Hire2Retire, its flagship employee lifecycle and identity management product, has achieved High Performer, Americas Region High Performer, and Momentum Leader awards in the User Provisioning and Governance Tools category by G2 , the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace.

"G2 Awards based on our customers' reviews and opinions validates and underscores our commitment to build a world-class Identity lifecycle management product with a customer-driven roadmap and a relentless focus on customer support," said Bramh Gupta, CEO of RoboMQ.

Out of all of the products in G2's User Provisioning and Governance Tools category, Hire2Retire ranks third overall in quality of support with a 99% customer satisfaction rating. Hire2Retire also ranks sixth overall in ease of administration. Hire2Retire has also received the High Performer award for its performance both worldwide and in the Americas Region. In addition, Hire2Retire has been named a Momentum Leader by G2 for ranking in the top 25% in year-over-year growth.

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews."

Hire2Retire, RoboMQ's flagship product, handles hundreds of thousands of employee identities. Companies around the world use Hire2Retire to reduce the cost of creating and managing employee accounts in AD or Azure AD, eliminating tasks often done using costly sysadmin resources. RoboMQ ensures employee profiles are created in AD, Azure AD, and identity systems in near real-time per their HR profile and role, ensuring employees have the right access and privileges to provide a superior "First Day at Work" experience. Similarly, employee access is removed in near real-time upon termination, ensuring the terminated employees do not walk away with privileged access, preventing data security and reputation risks.

RoboMQ is a leading SaaS company that solves critical Business Process Automation problems and improves operational effectiveness by application of API and data integration technologies combined with intuitive, modern, and humanized UX, workflows, and advanced algorithms.

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually - including employees at all Fortune 500 companies - use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business - including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe.

