RIGID Constructors Prioritizes Employee Health With Successful Cancer Screenings Event

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) LAFAYETTE, LA / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2023 / RIGID Constructors, a prominent leader in the heavy civil and marine construction industry, celebrated a successful collaboration with the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center during a recent event at its corporate office in Lafayette, Louisiana. Held on December 7, 2023, the event marked a significant milestone in the company's commitment to the health and well-being of its workforce through the Mary Bird Perkins' Prevention on the Go-Workplace Program.



RIGID Constructors & Mary Bird Perkins

Charity Gay, Regional Director, Early Detection and Education. Scott Gibson, Director, Human Resources (RIGID). Dr. Sarah McGinty, Board-Certified Dermatologist. and others at the event.



During this impactful initiative, screenings were conducted for an impressive 65% of RIGID executives and managers. Notably, 70% of these employees had never undergone cancer screenings before, emphasizing the event's success in reaching individuals who had previously not prioritized preventive care.

Mickey Suire, Chief Operations Officer of RIGID Constructors, expressed the company's dedication to employee health, stating, "At RIGID Constructors, we are committed to prioritizing the health and well-being of our employees. The collaboration with the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center allowed us to make a significant impact, reaching employees who had not previously accessed essential cancer screenings."

RIGID Constructors is actively collaborating with Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center to introduce the Prevention-On-The-Go Units program at field locations beginning in 2024, aiming to extend this initiative to employees beyond office settings. This endeavor underscores RIGID's commitment to employee health and its overarching dedication to creating a positive impact in the communities it serves.

About Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center

Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center is a regional cancer care organization that has been fighting cancer for more than 50 years. The cancer care organization provides care at 10 centers in Baton Rouge, Covington, Gonzales, Hammond, Houma, Opelousas, Slidell, and Natchez, Mississippi, and its service area encompasses southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi regions. Mary Bird Perkins has a strategic affiliation with OneOncology and the largest radiation and medical oncology groups from across the area including exclusive partnerships with Southeastern Louisiana Radiation Oncology Group, which provides radiation therapy throughout Mary Bird Perkins' service areas, Northshore Oncology Associates, serving St. Tammany and Washington Parishes, specifically the communities of Covington and Slidell and Louisiana Hematology Oncology Associates, which services the Greater Baton Rouge area. For more information, please visit .

