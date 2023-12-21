Kuwaiti Officials Congratulate Amir On Inauguration

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- Several Kuwaiti authorities on Thursday congratulated His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on assuming office.

Assistant Undersecretary at the Amiri Diwan and the Martyr's Bureau Director General Salah Al-Oufan wished His Highness success and further prosperity for Kuwait under his leadership.

On his part, Director General of the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training (PAAET) Dr. Hassan Al-Fajjam pledged loyalty to His Highness, praising his achievements and wishing him success.

Director of the Gulf Arab States Educational Research Center (GASERC) Dr. Mohammad Al-Sharika extended congratulations to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, expressing aspiration for His Highness's vision for Kuwait and wishing him further success and prosperity.

Kuwait Journalists Association (KJA) praised His Highness's inaugural speech, which emphasized serious accountability within the framework of the Constitution and law, as well as addressing the work of the legislative and executive authorities, commending His Highness for continuing the path of his predecessors. (end)

mdm









MENAFN21122023000071011013ID1107642743