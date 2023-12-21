JN.1 Variant Not Detected So Far - Kwt Moh

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 21 (KUNA) - Kuwait's Ministry of Health said Thursday that JN.1 COVID variant has not been detected as of yet throughout the country, as opposed to confirmed cases regionally and globally.

A ministry statement indicated that the surfacing of such variants is "expected" yet "not alarming."

The JN.1 variant shares similarities with previous Omicron strains in terms of high transmissibility and mild symptoms. (end)

tms







