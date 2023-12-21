CELEBRATE NATIONAL POPCORN DAY ON FRIDAY, JANUARY 19 WITH FREE MOVIE POPCORN AT SHOWCASE CINEMAS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Showcase is Offering All Starpass Loyalty Member Ticket Holders Free Popcorn on

January 19, 2024; Available at All Theater Locations in MA, NY, OH and RI

NORWOOD, Mass., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Showcase Cinemas, a world leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, is celebrating National Popcorn Day on Friday, January 19, 2024 with free popcorn! Members of Showcase Cinemas' Starpass loyalty program can enjoy one free small freshly-popped popcorn with any movie ticket purchase on January 19 at all locations in Massachusetts, New York, Ohio and Rhode Island.

The Showcase Starpass loyalty program is free and easy to join. Members earn 10% on virtually all purchases and receive a $5 voucher with every $50 spent. New members who register for Starpass on or before January 19 will receive a free small popcorn on National Popcorn Day. Members may register online or at the box office during their ticket purchase on January 19 to qualify for the offer, which is valid in-theater only and must be redeemed at the concession stand.

"National Popcorn Day is something we look forward to all year; we are excited to once again offer free popcorn to our Starpass loyalty members to celebrate the occasion," said Mark Malinowski, Vice President of Global Marketing. "There's nothing like seeing a movie the way it's meant to be seen: on the big screen with freshly-popped, buttery popcorn in hand. There is no better way to kick off this New Year than with a trip to the movies!"

This year National Popcorn Day falls on a Friday, offering the perfect way to start the weekend with a date night or evening out with friends or the kids. See recently released films including "Mean Girls," "The Book of Clarence," "The Beekeeper," and "Night Swim," along with recent holiday hits including "The Color Purple," "Migration," and "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom."

About Showcase Cinemas

Showcase Cinemas is a world leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, operating nearly 840 movie screens in the U.S., U.K., Argentina and Brazil under the Showcase, Cinema de Lux, SuperLux and UCI brands. With 22 theater locations in the United States, Showcase Cinemas delivers the finest entertainment experience, offering the best in viewing, comfort and dining.

For more information about Showcase Cinemas please visit our website at .

