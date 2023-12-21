(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROBIT PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 21 DECEMBER 2023 AT 16.05 EET
ROBIT PLC: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Eeva-Liisa Virkkunen
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Robit Oyj
LEI: 743700NRL9EH2FLPH480
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 46630/4/4
Transaction date: 2023-12-19
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000150016
Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 8824 Unit price: 0 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 8824 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR
ROBIT PLC
Arto Halonen
Further information:
Arto Halonen, Group CEO
+358 40 028 0717
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
Robit is the expert focused on high quality drilling consumables for mining and construction markets globally to help you drill Further. Faster. Robit strives to be world number one company in drilling consumables. Through our high and proven quality Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical products, and our expert services, we deliver saving in drilling costs to our customers. Robit has its own sales and service points in seven countries and an active distributor network through which it sells to more than 100 countries. Robit's manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, and the UK. Robit's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available at .
