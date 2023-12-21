Vedder Price Litigation Team Secures Court Victory In California Breach Of Contract Dispute

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Vedder Price litigation team recently secured a notable victory when a San Francisco jury awarded nearly $1 million in damages to its client in connection with a commercial lease dispute.

Vedder Price, led by Shareholder Michelle Landry, represented Pacific States Building, LP, which owns 445 Bush Street, in an action to recover past and future rent damages against a commercial tenant, iBelieveInSwordfish, Inc., which had vacated its space prior to the end of lease term, claiming constructive eviction.

The jury awarded $904,905.00 in damages to Pacific States on its breach of contract claim. The jury also found in favor of Pacific States on the tenant's cross-claim for breach of contract and breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, awarding the tenant nothing.

“We are extremely pleased with the jury's verdict in favor of our client. San Francisco commercial landlords have been struggling since COVID-19 and it's good to see a jury deliver this just and fair verdict,” said Landry.

In addition to Landry, the Vedder Price team also included attorneys Mindy Wong and Peter Walrod.

About Vedder Price:

Vedder Price is a thriving commercial law firm with nine offices in major global cities including Chicago, New York, Washington, DC, London, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Singapore, Dallas and Miami. The firm offers a unique and sophisticated mix of finance, corporate, labor and employment, and litigation legal services, including market-leading practices in global transportation finance, middle-market finance/M&A, executive compensation, employment class actions, investment services and more. Vedder Price has enduring relationships with marquee organizations, and many of the firm's clients have been with the firm since its founding in 1952. For more information, visit .

# # #

CONTACT: Brian Grabowski Vedder Price 312-609-4180 ...