Notice To Gilbert Russell Conrad Customers: Klaymantoskes Seeks Up To $12 Million In Recovery On Behalf Of Investors

KlaymanToskes Continues Representing Customers of Gilbert Russell Conrad Seeking to Recover Investment Losses

NEW YORK, NY, USA, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- National investment loss attorneys KlaymanToskes issues an important notice to customers of financial advisor Gilbert Russell Conrad and encourages all current and former customers who suffered investment losses to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.KlaymanToskes recently reported that the firm has filed several FINRA arbitration claims (no. 23-02737, no. 23-03089, and no. 23-03595) against broker/investment advisor Gilbert Russell Conrad (CRD# 2746778) , on behalf of numerous investors who are seeking to recover up to $12,000,000 in collective damages, in connection with being recommended to invest in unsuitable and illiquid Alternative Investments, many of which have since filed for bankruptcy, including Hospitality Investors Trust, Inc. (formerly, American Realty Capital REIT).According to the claims, the customers sought low risk, safe, income-producing investments that would protect their principal but also generate income. Instead, Gilbert Conrad made unsuitable recommendations to invest in various Alternative Investments that were high-risk and lacked liquidity, against the customers' needs and best interests.Financial advisors and their firms are responsible for providing suitable investment advice and must act in the best interest of their customers. They may be held liable for any investment losses incurred by their customers in the event of unsuitable investment recommendations, misrepresented material facts, and/or an overconcentration of the customer's portfolio in one particular investment, class, or market sector. Further, financial professionals and their firms cannot disregard a customer's risk-tolerance when making investment recommendations.Gilbert Russell Conrad was previously licensed as a financial advisor with J.P. Turner and Summit Brokerage Services, which were acquired by Cetera. Conrad was also previously registered with Independent Financial Group and Arkadios Capital in Lewiston, NY, and is currently registered as a broker with Coastal Equities.All customers of Gilbert Russell Conrad who suffered investment losses are encouraged to contact attorney Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq. to discuss recovery options at (888) 997-9956 or fill out a short contact form for a free and confidential consultation. We do not collect attorney's fees unless we are able to obtain a financial recovery for you.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $250 million in FINRA arbitrations and over $350 million in other securities litigation matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.Contact

Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq.

KlaymanToskes, P.A.

+1 888-997-9956

