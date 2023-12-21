DIAL Ventures Announces 2023 Producer-Led Innovation Challenge Purdue University Student Winners

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Competition highlights the innovative talents of Purdue University students

WEST LAFAYETTE, IND., UNITED STATES, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- DIAL Ventures proudly announces the exceptional achievements of Purdue University student teams in the 2023 Producer-Led Innovation Challenge. Highlighting the innovative talents of the university's students, the challenge showcased projects EcoTrack and YieldSmart, both of which exemplify the pioneering spirit in agricultural technology and digital efficiency."We are proud to have partnered with AgriNovus on the 2023 Producer-Led Innovation Challenge, as it aligns perfectly with our mission to expand the innovation ecosystem for Purdue students. This collaboration not only enhances the visibility of our students' ideas, but also enriches their learning experience, providing them with practical insights that will shape their entrepreneurial journey,” said Lourival Monaco, DIAL Ventures Research Manager.These awards, part of the Producer-Led Innovation Challenge organized by DIAL Ventures in partnership with AgriNovus Indiana, the Indiana Corn Marketing Council, and the Indiana Soybean Alliance, emphasize the importance of developing new revenue streams from existing on-farm processes.EcoTrack, developed by Purdue student Corey Tuinstra, received $4,000 for its innovative audit management system, designed to improve digital efficiency in agriculture. YieldSmart, created by Purdue Students Anton Josifovski and Isha Shamim, was awarded $2,000 for its precision agriculture solution that leverages artificial intelligence for data-driven decision-making."Partnering with DIAL Ventures for the 2023 Producer-Led Innovation Challenge has not only unlocked additional opportunities for Purdue students to have success within the Challenge, but has also leveled-up the experience for all of our participating teams with the level of data access and expertise that the DIAL Ventures team has brought to the collaboration," said Geoff Zentz, AgriNovus Senior Director of Innovation.The challenge also honored other participants, including FiberX of Hammond, Indiana, with a $25,000 grand prize.Since its inception in 2020, the Producer-Led Innovation Challenge has become a significant platform for entrepreneurial talent in the ag-bioscience sector. The success stories of past winners, who have either received follow-on funding or been acquired, underscore the Challenge's impact.As the 2023 Challenge concludes, DIAL Ventures and AgriNovus Indiana extend heartfelt congratulations to all participants, with a special acknowledgment of the creativity and potential demonstrated by the student teams from Purdue University.For more information about DIAL Ventures, visit .About DIAL VenturesDIAL Ventures, the innovation arm of the Purdue Applied Research Institute, tackles big problems facing the U.S. and the world such as food safety, supply chain shortages, sustainability, and environmental impact. DIAL Ventures creates new companies that drive innovation in the agri-food industry which, in turn, makes a positive impact in our lives and lifestyles for years to come. Learn more at .About AgriNovus IndianaAgriNovus Indiana is a non-profit organization focused on advancing the agbiosciences sector by connecting and convening stakeholders to deliver innovative ways to inspire and attract agbiosciences talent, companies and innovation to the state. AgriNovus Indiana is an initiative of the Central Indiana Corporate Partnership (CICP), an effort dedicated to the region's continued prosperity and growth. Learn more at .About Indiana Soybean AllianceThe Indiana Soybean Alliance works to enhance the viability of Indiana soybean farmers through the effective and efficient investment of soybean checkoff funds that protect and promote the interest of Indiana soybean farmers. The ISA works to assist soybean farmers through its strategic initiatives of market development; environmental, social and economic sustainability; value creation and producer engagement. ISA is led by an elected, farmer board that directs investments of the soybean checkoff funds on behalf of more than 20,000 Indiana soybean farmers. Learn more at .About Indiana Corn Marketing CouncilThe Indiana Corn Marketing Council was established by the Indiana General Assembly to promote the interests of corn growers in the state and to manage corn checkoff funds. The Council is composed of 17 voting directors who guide investments of corn checkoff funds on behalf of more than 20,000 Indiana corn farmers. The ICMC works to assist corn farmers through its strategic initiatives of market development; environmental, social and economic sustainability; value creation and producer engagement. Learn more at .

